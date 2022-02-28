Sheffield-based Gill was pinned to the corner and seemingly out on his feet, saving for the occasional counterpunch, before he produced a moment of magic and leave Guerfi on the canvas in their fight at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

Promoter Eddie Hearn described it as "one of the most stunning things I have seen.”

"It was like something out of a Rocky movie,” he added. “It was not human what Jordan Gill did there. He never quit.

“I felt like the fight should have been stopped, he couldn’t stand up.

"Ear drum perforated, balance completely shot. He had a hematoma on the right eye that was building.”

Gill, who is trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham, had been floored in the seventh round before he landed head-first on the canvas after being wrestled to the ground.

Jordan Gill celebrates with Trainer Dave Coldwell after victory in the EBU European Featherweight Title fight between Jordan Gill and Karim Guerfi at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

He appeared unsteady even after the fight was stopped and was taken to hospital.

Later on Sunday evening, Gill, from Cambridgeshire, confirmed he was fine.

He tweeted: “Just out of hospital. CT scan all good, no problems just two perforated ears, and injured knee (sic).”

Coldwell tweeted on Monday: “Last night meant everything to us as a team, but it really did mean the world to Jordan.

Jordan Gill reacts after knocking out Karim Guerfi in the EBU European Featherweight Title fight between Jordan Gill and Karim Guerfi at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“He’s a perfect example of what can happen if you never give up on yourself, no matter how tough things are going.