Sheffield Hallam University led the way with 13 medals across three disciplines – climbing, swimming and athletics – while the University of Sheffield also won three medals in both the climbing and swimming events.

The prestigious annual multisport event was held in the city and saw more than 4,000 of the best university competitors in the country competiting.

Medallists representing Sheffield Hallam University, from left to right: Kate Clifton, Beth Dennis, Jay Lelliot and Joseph Clark.

Kate Cox, head of physical Activity & sport at Sheffield Hallam, said: “It has been fantastic to work alongside our colleagues at The University of Sheffield together with Sheffield City Council and BUCS to bring the event to Sheffield for another year and showcase what the Steel City has to offer.

“BUCS Nationals is a real celebration of University Sport and we are so lucky that it takes place on our doorstep.”

Hallam medallists included Jim Pope, who won individual gold in the men’s climbing event, as well as Kieran Forrest, who took silver.

Sheffield Hallam also won the team gold in the same discipline, which was held at the Climbing Works.

In Athletics, Joe Ferguson was second in the men’s 60m and George Heppinstall won silver in the men’s pole vault.

Swimming was held at Ponds Forge and saw the university’s biggest medal haul, which included a gold for Kate Clifton in the women’s 200m freestyle, plus a bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Beth Dennis took silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke and also won bronze medals in the women’s 50m and 200m breaststroke.

Jay Lelliot earned a silver medal in the men’s 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly, while Joseph Clark also won a silver medal in the 100m backstroke s6 classification.

The University of Sheffield also enjoyed success in the pool with Amber Keegan taking silver in the 200m individual medley and 1500m freestyle.

Megan Richter won the women's 100m backstroke.