Treble-winning star is joined by fellow Premier League footballers, golfers, ex-boxers and an Olympic gold medallist.

Kyle Walker has been named as the most notable Sheffield-born sportsperson in 2025, according to new research from sports equipment manufacturer Harrod Sport.

By analysing the monthly number of Wikipedia profile searches for more than 27,000 UK-born sportspeople and categorising them by birth location, the study found that Kyle Walker leads all other Sheffield athletes in recent online interest with an average of 83,970 profile searches per month.

Walker spent his youth in the Sheffield United academy, before making a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. He has gone on to win 17 trophies at club level, including a historic treble in 2023 with Manchester City.

A young Prince Naseem pictured at a World Wrestling Federation event.

Wikipedia attracts tens of billions of visits per month, which makes the platform a real-time indicator of fan interest in athletes both past and present.

Rounding out the top three most notable sportspeople from Sheffield are fellow Premier League footballers: Jamie Vardy — recently a free agent after leaving Leicester City — and Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

Sheffield’s 10 most notable sportspeople in 2025

Based on the average monthly number of Wikipedia profile searches

Three-time Olympic medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill is the only female entrant in Sheffield's 10 most notable sportspeople this year.

Kyle Walker: 83,970 Jamie Vardy: 79,770 Harry Maguire: 45,810 George Hirst: 37,290 Danny Willett: 36,930 Naseem Hamed: 35,220 Neil Warnock: 23,730 Kell Brook: 23,640 Matt Fitzpatrick: 22,560 Jessica Ennis-Hill: 13,170

Also featured in Sheffield’s top ten are former boxers ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed (ranked sixth) and Kell Brook (eighth), alongside golfers Danny Willett (fifth) and Matt Fitzpatrick (ninth). Fitzpatrick is currently competing in the 2025 Open Championship as he tries to claim his first major since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Despite retiring from athletics in 2016, Jessica Ennis-Hill also appears in tenth place of Sheffield’s most notable athletes, as the legacy of her Olympic medal-winning exploits lives on in the hearts and minds of sports fans.

Harrod Sport conducted their research to celebrate the UK’s most notable homegrown talent at a local level.

New Burnley signing Kyle Walker has enjoyed an illustrious career since leaving Sheffield United at a young age.

Commenting on their research, Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, said: “We wanted to shine a light on the UK’s greatest sportspeople—not just national superstars, but also those who inspire pride in their hometowns.

The city of Sheffield boasts a rich range of sporting talent who are generating interest from fans this year. The top ranking stars include footballers from both United and Wednesday’s youth academies, as well as famous athletes who have retired in previous decades but continue to attract interest online.”

