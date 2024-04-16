TV boxing legend Adam Smith shows his support for Sheffield title hunter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fighter, 26, puts his unbeaten record on the line on a bill on Saturday at Magna Centre, Rotherham.

A successful night against Bulgarian Vladimir Georgiev will see him take home his first professional titles, the vacant IBF European and WBO Global belts.

Last month, Smith was announced as the new Director of Broadcasting for the "rising force in boxing promotion" GBM Sports.

After 30 years working for Sky, the commentator has seen the best in the business.

And he hopes that in a few fights to come, Thompson's name will be up there in the 160lbs sector, along the likes of Chris Eubank Jr, Liam Smith and Hamzah Sheeraz.

"Shak is still a slightly unknown quantity," said Smith, of the Handsworth father of two with a Won 11, seven knockout record.

"But I think he is the danger man of the division.

Adam Smith with GBM promoter Izzy Asif. Pic Connor McMain

"He is very powerful, talented. He is an awkward, tall southpaw who can fight on the inside and out. He is top 10, top 15, no question.

"Look at the list: Eubank Junior and Smith are obviously slightly ahead of everyone. Hamzah Sheeraz, I like a lot.

"Then there are the likes of Kieron Conway, Danny Dignum, Tyler Denny, Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls, I think they are all really good fights for Shak... and all winnable.

"He certainly could end up in top five in Britain within six to nine months, and there is no reason why Shak can't clean up and become British champion."

Shakiel Thompson lands in training Pic courtesy of Connor McMain

Thompson's name has to highlighted across international boxing, if he is to feature on major shows in the future says Smith.

"He has come up the quiet way, he just needs some big exposure and backing and that is what he has got now with GBM" said Smith, who has returned to commentary after battling cancer.

"Headlining on April 20 in his home city will give him confidence and hopefully another big knockout win and he will he knocking on the door.

"Shak is quick, organised, I like him a lot, he is a rangy fighter but he can trade as well. He is undefeated mostly by knockout.

"Yes, he still has to be tested; he still got to step by step get through all of these guys, but the domestic division is competitive but apart from Hamzah there is no other stand out fighter."

Thompson can't afford to look past Georgiev though.

The man from Sofia has won 12 and lost three, and has gone the ten-round distance before.