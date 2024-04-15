Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old Sheffield cruiserweight recorded his eighth win in nine bouts last weekend, when he TKO'd fellow city fighter Perry Howe at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel.

He was only the third man to stop Howe.

Not bad for a boxer who comes from a semi-professional football background, having played for Sheffield FC under 19s, Handsworth under 21s, and Clipstone FC.

McDonald, from the Wybourn and Manor areas of the city, is a versatile man.

He is an accountant with Brown McLeod as well as a Sheffield Hallam University student.

His work and studies reflect a clever and organised mind, and he illustrated that last Saturday by controlling the centre of the ring and forcing Howe, 33, to spend long periods on the ropes.

A combination of shots saw Howe collapse in a heap with referee Darren Sarginson immediately waving the fight off.

Sheldon McDonald stops Perry Howe at Sheffield Pic courtesy Tom Bourke

The win takes McDonald’s record to 8-1, Howe is now 5-14-1.

McDonald told Masters journalism student Tom Bourke: “I had to be patient, Howe was awkward and I give him credit for that.

"I have been out of the ring since September, so there was a bit of ring rust and I had to find my range. I feel like I am developing and getting more power.

"I want to keep developing, I’ve got a good team around me. Next I want a Central Area title shot.”

Sheldon McDonald after his victory

A fight for that belt would see McDonald rematch Sheffield’s Ricky Reeves (6-1), who is the only man to beat McDonald as a professional (2022.)

Reeves became the Central Area champion when he beat Howe on points back in April 2023.

McDonald said it was important to get: "Some momentum behind my wins and develop my limited experience learning on the job.

"I was working on not getting complacent and staying patient which I did well in this fight."

Three years ago, the Sheffielder took part in a tribute fight for his older brother Brandon-Lee Fairfax who passed away.

He had been an amateur boxer.

* Saturday's bill saw Worksop’s Super Welterweight Declan Cairns (7-2), suffer a surprise fourth round TKO loss to journeyman Fonz Alexander (9-161-1).

Cairns, 27, who trains out of Sheffield Boxing centre under Glyn Rhodes started brightly, landing his southpaw left uppercut to Alexander’s midriff.

But in the second round Cairns was guilty of leaving his chin in the air, allowing Alexander to teach him a lesson as he caught Cairns with overhand rights.

But it was a lesson that Cairns didn't learn, as Alexander forced the Worksop man on to the ropes in the fourth, a powerful left hook had Cairns reeling and Alexander uncorked three right hooks which had Cairns out on his feet.

There was another win for Conisbrough’s Joe Hayden (13-0), who stepped up to the six round distance for the first time and outpointed Rotherham journeyman Martin Shaw (4-23-3) by a scorecard of 60-54.

The 24 year old southpaw, trained by heavyweight Dave Allen, worked the body early doors before finding a home for his left cross, causing Shaw’s face to swell.

Afterwards trainer Allen told Bourke: “I wanted Joe to get the full six rounds in. I think he could have ended the fight at any time but it's not about that, it's about experience.

"For the rest of this year he’s going to have three more six rounders, then we are going to let him off the leash.

"Then you will see some stoppages.”