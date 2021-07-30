Sheffield’s Bryony Page claims second Olympic medal at Tokyo Games

The 30-year-old, who trains at Graves Health and Leisure Centre, having started trampolining aged just nine, scored 55.735 to finish behind Chinese pair Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling.

It follows her surprise silver in Rio in 2016, when she became the first Team GB trampolinist to win an Olympic medal.

She becomes the first person from Sheffield to pick up a medal at this summer’s Games.

Sheffield-based Bryony Page of Team Great Britain took bronze in the Women's Trampoline Final.

“I can’t quite believe it still," University of Sheffield biology graduate Page said. “The day went painfully slow and painfully quick at the same time.

“I’m extremely happy and relieved, I can’t believe I’ve got a second Olympic medal, it’s amazing.”

Page has had to overcome a series of injuries, which knocked her confidence on the global stage, since her success at Rio.

Page added: “The first surgery didn’t solve the injury so I had to go in again and I was out for two years. My second surgery caused of bit of nerve damage and that put some doubt in my mind about whether I could get back on the trampoline.

“My foot is still not fully healed but I don’t notice it unless I’m stood on a hard surface for a long time, which luckily isn’t a problem with trampolining.

“I was so grateful to be back doing what I loved and try to get back to the standard I was in Rio and then pushing on. I might not have shown my very best today but it was the best I could have done.”

Page qualified for the final at the Ariake Arena in third place after her two routines.

She led with the two Chinese athletes still to go but a pair of strong routines ensured the Briton had to be content with bronze.

Zhu is ranked as the world number two behind Liu, while Page, who was brought up in Crewe, is sixth.