Welterweight Pat McCormack won a silver medal on Tuesday after being beaten in the men’s welterweight final by Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias.

McCormack’s silver adds to Karriss Artingstall’s bronze, while British compatriots Frazer Clarke, Ben Whittaker, Lauren Price and Galal Yafai will also take home medals, doubling the number of gongs they won at Rio 2016 and securing their best ever haul since the 1920 Games in Antwerp.

But 20-year-old Caroline Dubois – the younger sister of heavyweight Daniel – missed out on the podium after a narrow loss on points to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the women's lightweight quarter-final.

(LtoR) Second-placed Britain's Pat McCormack, gold medallist Cuba's Roniel Iglesias, bronze medallists Russia's Andrei Zamkovoi and Ireland's Aidan Walsh, celebrate on the podium after the men's welter (63-69kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

The English Institute of Sport in Sheffield is the training base for Great Britain’s boxers and has been described as a “medal factory” following the latest cohort’s stunning performance at an Olympic Games.

McCormack was satisfied with winning silver to help Team GB’s boxers equal their best-ever overseas haul, but he has signalled his intention to leave the amateur ranks behind.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming, obviously with the lockdown and everything, it got pushed back a year. I was hoping to be professional now but I’m an Olympic silver medallist, it’s a good platform to turn professional. I’m just ready for the pros.”

Super-heavyweight Clarke will fight in the semi-finals on Wednesday morning, while Whittaker will go for gold in the light heavyweight final after him.