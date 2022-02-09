Nielsen only managed four appearances before he suffered serious injuries in a Second Division match at Birmingham riding for Poole, which brought his season to an abrupt halt.

But he’s well on the road to recovery and will be fit and ready to go for the new season which starts next month.

Stefan Nielsen. Photo: Charlotte Flanigan.

And he believes his return to Owlerton on a 4.64 average will make him a bargain signing by boss Simon Stead.

“I absolutely do feel like I can build on last year,” he said. “My form was solid, I believe last year I averaged pretty well in both leagues in the meetings I did in 2021 alone, but because of the rolling average system that we run in the British leagues, I would say I have a lovely little average to come in on and hopefully increase significantly!

“I only had a short spell with Sheffield but it’s great to be back and I want to show the Tigers fans what I can really do.”

Nielsen started his fitness training in November as his injuries healed but suffered a setback last month with Covid.

But he’s back in training now and will be ready to go for the tapes up.

And as he is doubling up with Birmingham in the second tier he admits his diary is looking busy.

He said: “It does look like it will be busy! I’ve already added my fixtures to the calendar and eyeing up a few nights where it makes sense to stay in certain areas to ease the travelling part of the job and just generally being as prepared as possible.

“There are a few pros and cons to being busy of course, but at these times I like to remain positive and think about being extra race sharp compared to perhaps some others that only have the one league to focus on.

“We have quite short careers in speedway, so making the most of my better years is only a good thing, and the more I race the more I learn as well.

“I still learn a lot every time I get on that bike even though I have been doing it for so many years now.”

Meanwhile Tigers co-promoter Peter Mole will once again attend the latest STAARS meeting with fans this Thursday at the New Barrack Tavern.

The evening will feature a Q&A session with Mole and a quiz which always proves popular.