Mountain, who has made the switch from King’s Lynn to Owlerton this winter, has been out on his motocross bike to keep fit during the cold weather.

But he’s counting down the days to his return to the speedway track and is looking to book some track time soon – possibly at Leicester.

Sheffield racer Connor Mountain. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

He said: "Preparations for the season are going very well.

“I’ve reinvested a lot into equipment and I’m very happy with where the bikes are at this year.

“Also personally as it’s pre-season my nutrition and training is a big priority heading into the season.

“I’m planning to be back out on the bike in February, I’ve been out on the motocross bike over the winter to keep riding but am very much looking forward to being back on the speedway bikes.”

Mountain is pleased to be returning to Sheffield for a second spell after riding for Tigers in the play-offs as a guest at the end of last season.

He said: "It was great to have a few meetings with Sheffield in the play-offs last season.

“Jack Holder was definitely one of the top guys in the league so it’s always nice to try pick up some things from the likes of him.

“I rode with Adam (Ellis) a bit last year as a guest for Scunthorpe and Sheffield and we always get on well.

“I think the team has a great bunch of guys in and I’m looking forward to being a part of it and working with Steady (boss Simon Stead) too.”

The new season starts on Thursday March 24 with a testimonial for former Tigers racer Todd Kurtz but the first Sheffield team action at home is on Thursday April 7 against northern rivals Belle Vue in League Cup action.