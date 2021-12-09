Speedway star Jack Holder insists he never wanted to leave Sheffield Tigers

Holder, who is on the substitutes list for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in 2022, was unveiled as the number one for Sheffield last week.

He became a big hit with fans in his 19 appearances for the club, scoring 217 points with an impressive average of 9.04.

“I’m pleased to be back,” he said. “I was made really welcome last season, it’s a great club with great people and the fans are brilliant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield rider Jack Holder insists he never had thoughts of moving elsewhere next season.

“I never really had any thoughts about looking elsewhere because I was so happy there and I’m looking forward to getting back there next year.

“The team looks great. We look strong but we know leagues aren’t won on paper, we have to do it out there on track.

“I’m looking forward to another big year with Sheffield.”

Club co-promoter Peter Mole is delighted to see Holder teaming up with British Champion Adam Ellis at the top end of the team.

“I’m really happy with the team building at Sheffield and I’m really excited to see the riders signed getting out on track in a Tigers’ race jacket next March,” Mole said.

“In Jack Holder and Adam Ellis we’ve got two riders who were excellent for Sheffield in 2021.

“They’re already crowd favourites and for me they can only continue to improve.”

Mole will be present at the next STAARS meeting which takes place tonight (Thursday, December 9, 7pm) at the New Barrack Tavern on Penistone Road.

“We’ll be discussing the team and there’ll be a quiz hosted by our track official Richard Gilson.