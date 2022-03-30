Despite being two men down, the Tru Plant Tigers came out on top of a thrilling rollercoaster battle at the National Speedway Stadium on Monday night.

Adam Ellis and Jack Holder grabbed the vital last heat 5-1 as Tigers roared to glory without the injured Tobiasz Musielak and Covid-hit Craig Cook.

But Richie Worrall proved to be an inspired guest choice in a cracking opener.

Jack Holder leads Belle Vue duo Brady Kurtz and Max Fricke. Picture: Taylor Lanning.

Stead said: “Obviously it’s a terrific start from the boys. It could have been tricky losing Tobi and Craig but it was a really gritty performance from start to finish.

“We looked really sharp early doors and fair play to Belle Vue, they came back at us strongly.

“But in the end it came down to our top two and they delivered all night, the last heat was the icing on the cake.

“There was a great deal to be pleased about. Stefan Nielsen produced one outstanding ride at a vital time and Richie Worrall was probably the difference on the night.”

Stead now admits the focus turns to the Steel City Open with a cracking field lined-up for Owlerton on Thursday night.

He added: “It’s another good run-out for the boys. The main thing is to get Tobi and Craig back and fit.”

British Champion Ellis, back on the track where he won his title, was once again outstanding at the NSS.

Ellis picked up 13 points and roared clear in the vital last heat to secure the classy opening win.

He said: “It was a great way to kick start the season. We were a couple of men down tonight so it was hard work but also nice to get a big win.

“It would have been great to have a full team but Richie did a really good job stepping in for Tobiasz. Cookie would have scored a few more points than rider replacement did. Hopefully the boys can be back as soon as possible.”

Belle Vue 44: Max Fricke 10+1, Charles Wright 10, Brady Kurtz 9+1, Tom Brennan 6, Jye Etheridge 4+1, Norick Blodorn 3+1, Jake Allen 2+1.