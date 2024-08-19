Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield will face a big name guest lining up against them as they take on Ipswich tonight in a top of the table clash.

Sheffield, who leapfrogged Ipswich on Thursday after winning against Birmingham on Thursday at Owlerton, will operate rider replacement to cover for their own injured star Tai Woffinden.

But Ipswich, without three riders due to injury, have brought in two guests including Dan Bewley, in his first club meeting since winning the British Grand Prix in Cardiff at the weekend.

Ipswich, who are missing Jason Doyle, Emil Sayfutdinov and Adam Ellis through injury, also have Troy Batchelor coming in as a guest, but will operate rider replacement for Doyle.

Former Tiger Adam Ellis is ruled out for Ipswich because of injury

The Tru7 Group Tigers have a narrow aggregate lead in the battle for the bonus point, having beaten Ipswich 46-44 at Owlerton earlier this month, after winning the last heat of the evening, at the meeting where Sayfutinov was injured in a dramatic crash which saw him leave the stadium in an ambulance. The rider is now recovering, and fortunately his injuries were not as serious as first feared.

While their play-off place is confirmed with four regular meetings remaining, Sheffield captain Kyle Howarth is keen to keep things rolling.

“It’s been a solid year for us,” Howarth said.

“We’re in the play-offs and the next step is to finish as high as we can.

“It’s coming towards the business end of the season now so we want to be on form.”

Ipswich team manager Ritchie Hawkins said: “I am delighted that Dan is coming to do a guest booking for us and it will be great for everyone to watch him twice next week.

“We bring in Troy as well to replace Adam and he took the call late, but he knows the club really well and is in great form, he is flying. It is good we can call on him and we will come out strong. They have R/R as well for Woffy so it is two top teams missing top riders but I’m sure it will be a really good meeting.”

Ipswich: Jason Doyle R/R, Troy Batchelor, Danny King, Dan Thompson, Dan Bewley, Keynan Rew, Jordan Jenkins.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden R/R, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.