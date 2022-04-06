Speedway: Sheffield Tigers in great shape ahead of Belle Vue meet at Owlerton

Ellis was the leading scorer with 11 in Monday’s stunning win at Wolverhampton in their second League Cup outing of the group.

And a win against the Manchester men on home shale (7:30pm start) would give them one foot in the final in only their second season in the Premiership.

“It’s been a really good start for us, two tough away meetings against Belle Vue and Wolverhampton but we’ve got two good wins,” he said.

Adam Ellis in action. Photo: Eddie Garvey.

“Hopefully we can keep it up, we’ve got a good team spirit and everyone is enjoying their speedway, Monday was a great win at such a hard place to go like Wolverhampton.

“We’re on a real high now going into our first home meeting against Belle Vue and a win in that will strengthen our position in the League Cup group.

“Wolves are a great team and particularly around their own track so for us to go there and win I think was a great achievement by the boys.”

Ellis is also delighted with his own form with a combined total of 24-points from the two wins so far.

“It’s all coming together for me now,” he added. “I had a few open meetings and things didn’t really go according to plan but it’s all starting to fall into place for me now.

“I’ve sorted the issues and I’m confident I can kick on from here which will only help the team.

“We’re going great and hopefully we can win things with Sheffield this year but it’s still early days of course.”

Belle Vue arrive at Owlerton still looking to bolster their squad after signing Jake Allen on a short-term basis.

Boss Mark Lemon was hoping to find a way to bring British sensation Dan Bewley back to the club but a potential move fell through.