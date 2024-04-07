Speedway: Sheffield Tigers historic memorabilia set for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A piece of Sheffield speedway history is up for sale, bosses at a sports memorabilia auction say.

Midlands Sports Auctions, a business based in the West Midlands, are selling what they have described as an original Sheffield Tigers race jacket.

It is thought the jacket dates back to the 1960s or 70s.

The racejacket which is up for auction

The catalogue shows a picture of the item, which features the tiger design which was featured on the Tigers’ race jackets for much of the 70s, including their 1974 KO Cup winning season, on a half blue and half yellow background.

The description states: “Original Speedway Race Jacket Front made by Mike Cake”

No further details are featured on the online reference to the items, which is lot 1034 in a sale they describe as ‘Midlands Sports Auctions in conjunction with Wembley 23 Sporting Ltd Timed 3 Day Action 14th 15th and 16th April 2023. Auction of rare sporting memorabilia - football, cricket, speedway boxing and other sports.’

It is one of a number of items with Sheffield connections in the auction this month.

Also for sale is a sheet containing the autographs of Sheffield Wednesday’s 1935 FA Cup winning team, and an original postcard from Sheffield United’s 1901 FA Cup final.

There is also a collection of autographs from the Yorkshire cricket team in the 1920s

Bids can be placed for the items online.