Sheffield speedway star Josh Pickering says the Tigers will go into tomorrow’s play off semi-final against Belle Vue with a ‘winning mentality’.

The Tru7Group Tigers have a 12 point deficit to overhaul after losing the first leg of the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash at the National Speedway Stadium on Monday, but Pickering says he and the team are fired up and ready for the challenge.

He said: “We know we have a job to do, we know it’s 12 points but that can be turned around in three races and that’s how we have to approach it.

“We will go into Thursday night with the winning mindset and mentality that we’ve had all season long and I’m very sure that with our home support there that we can excel.

Josh Pickering says Sheffield go into the second leg against Belle Vue with a ‘winning mentality’. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

“Of late around Sheffield, we’ve been turning everyone over and in our last few meetings, it’s been by some quite big margins.

“We turned this lot over by 22 points a few weeks ago so in our minds, 12 points is nothing.

“We’ll all rally together, we’re all being very positive and we’re all determined to get the job done.”

Sheffield are seeking to reach their third consecutive play-off final, and to retain the title they won last year by overturning an 18 point deficit against Ipswich.

The club is expecting a big crowd for the Thursday evening meeting (September 19) at Owlerton with turnstiles open at 6pm and admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Chris Harris, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.

Belle Vue: Brady Kurtz, Norick Blodorn, Jaimon Lidsey, Ben Cook, Dan Bewley, Antti Vuolas, Jake Mulford.