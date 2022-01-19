Tigers have announced a strongly fancied side with only Belle Vue left to confirm their full 1-7 and many experts are backing the Owlerton side for success.

Holder is now established as one of the stars of the Premiership and forms a powerful spearhead with British Champion Adam Ellis.

Jack Holder wants to see Sheffield Tigers reach the Premiership Grand Final this year. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

He said: “It’s good to see everyone is happy to have me back and I’m pleased to be back because I enjoyed it there last season.

“The team looks good so hopefully we can win plenty of meetings and the first task is for us to get to the play-offs.

“But I want us to go one better and reach the final and looking down our team if we all do our job there is no reason why we can’t achieve that.”

Holder admitted he was disappointed to miss out to Rohan Tungate in the Darcy Ward Invitational in Brisbane at the weekend.

He notched 10-points from his four qualifying rides including two race wins but Tungate was unstoppable in the final.

“Yes I was a bit disappointed, the last round of racing got cut short because of time so we just ran the final,” he said.

“I rode good, I feel really good on the bike it’s been great to be able to ride back home and keep up the fitness which should benefit me when I come back over to England.”

