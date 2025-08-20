Sheffield hope to end their Leicester hoodoo on Thursday, as they take on a Lions side which is back to full strength.

Sheffield have yet to beat Leicester this season in five attempts, and the visitors are back to full strength with the return of American star Luke Becker.

The meeting at Owlerton is Sheffield’s last-but-one of their regular home fixtures in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership (August 21, 7.30pm).

The Tru7 Group Tigers secured their play-off place with a win at Oxford last week whilst the Lions also guaranteed their top four finish with a victory over league leaders Ipswich on Monday night.

The two teams are tied on 34 points in the current standings, but Sheffield have one meeting in hand.

They are both a single point behind Belle Vue and six behind Ipswich who they are chasing down in their quest to finish as table toppers ahead of the play-offs.

Leicester have a 100 per cent record over the Tigers so far in 2025, including a 48-42 win at the Hydroscand Arena last month with that aggregate point on the line on Thursday.

Team Manager Simon Stead said: “Whilst Leicester had the upper hand on us each time so far this season, I think they’ll come here knowing we’re a different proposition now.

“We’re going to give it everything we’ve got to try and finish top of the regular standings, but whatever happens, we’re going to be involved in the thick of the real action once again.

“The dream is still alive, but it’s one step at a time for now and that starts as we try and get one over Leicester.”

Both teams are at full strength with Leicester including American racer Luke Becker who made an earlier than anticipated return to action on Monday night following severe back injuries sustained just a couple of months ago.

Turnstiles open at 6pm with admission on the night £25 adults, £23 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £5 juniors (aged 12-17), and £1 for all kids aged 11 and under.

Youngsters who enter the stadium between 6pm and 7pm will have the chance to take part in a special ‘Tigers Treasure Hunt’ around the stadium to win a small prize.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Nick Morris, Chris Holder, Jye Etheridge, Leon Flint.

Leicester: Max Fricke, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Kyle Howarth, Sam Masters, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.