Sheffield have announced major team changes, which will see see Nick Morris return to premiership action.

The Tru7Group Tigers have announced the changes ahead of their transfer window closing, with both Lewi Kerr and Justin Sedgmen leaving .

Justin Sedgmen and Lewis Kerr have been dropped by Sheffield.

In their place, the club has brought in Australian Nick Morris, who is returning to the sport after serving a two year suspension for ‘failing to provide a specimen’ under anti-doping regulations.

Also joining the club is Australian Jye Etheridge, who was a member of Sheffield’s 2023 premiership grand final winning team.

After two years out, Morris returns to British Speedway as he looks to rebuild his career. The 31-year-old played a part in Swindon’s title success in 2017.

Etheridge scored 9+1 as a guest in the famous 2023 Grand Final comeback against Ipswich. Sedgmen failed to score for Sheffield against Leicester at Owlerton last Thursday, while Kerr scored a point.

Promoter Damien Bates said: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on performances for a while now and we hoped something would improve in certain areas of the team.

“Both Lewi and Justin have shown the odd glimpse here and there but the consistency just hasn’t been there unfortunately.

“We’re bitterly disappointed it hasn’t worked out but Thursday night against Leicester especially just wasn’t good enough.

“Our 18th league meeting, and therefore our transfer deadline, is just around the corner and with the new averages coming out later this week we just had to do something.

“Nick has had a couple of years away from racing but he’s raring to go and he’s keen to make up for that lost time.

“It might take him a meeting or two to get back into the swing of things, but he’s also signed for Berwick in the Championship which should help and as long as he’s firing in a few weeks time ready for the play-offs, that’s all that matters.

“Jye has shown his liking for the Sheffield track in the past, his confidence is high at the minute because he’s putting in some solid scores for Workington and he’s keen to grab his chance.

“From here on in we’re only looking forward and we want to try and rebuild that togetherness and momentum ahead of the business part of the season.”

Morris and Etheridge will make their debuts in the away fixture at Birmingham on Monday, August 4.