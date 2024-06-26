Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield will face two guest riders as they attempt to overturn a 10 point deficit to secure a place in speedway’s KO Cup final.

Opponents King’s Lynn Stars have confirmed the team that they will bring to Owlerton, and have drafted in Richard Lawson and Zach Cook as guests.

They replace the injured pair of former Sheffield fan favourite Tobias Musielak, and Nicolai Klindt, at Owleton in the semi final second leg on Thursday night. And the Kings Lynn GP rider, Jan Kvech, will ride for the Stars at Sheffield for the first time since signing for the visitors.

Richard Lawson set to ride for Kings Lynn as a guest in the KO Cup semifinal against Sheffield at Owlerton. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

The Tru7 Group Tigers are aiming to reach their third cup final in a row, having won the cup in 2022 and finished runners up in 2023. They lost the first leg 50-40 in Norfolk.

Sheffield have won their last two home meetings by 18 point margins, and they beat the Stars 58-32 in their first home fixture of the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership campaign in April.

But King’s Lynn are unbeaten in four meetings in all competitions and picked up their first away win in almost two years at Birmingham on Monday.

Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “Full credit to King’s Lynn, they’ve seemingly turned a corner in recent weeks and they’re on a good little run.

“They’ll definitely provide us with a much sterner test than they did when they visited us on opening night in the league back in April.

“Of course I would’ve liked to have been coming into this with the scores a little bit closer on aggregate, but with them leading by ten points after ten races at their place, I was pretty pleased that the lads were at least able to contain them in those final five races in the first leg.

“You all know me by now though and whatever the scoreline I would be confident coming into this and would have full faith in the lads that they could get the job done.

“We just need to go out there, keep doing what we have been doing in recent fixtures around Owlerton and as long as we do that, then I believe we’ll have more than what it takes to make it through.”

Turnstiles open at 6pm for a 7.30pm start.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.