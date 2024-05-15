Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield bring in cover for injured reserve for Speedway Premiership clash, ex-GP rider guest for King's Lynn

Both Sheffield and Kings Lynn will bring in guests to plug gaps caused by injuries when the clubs meet on Thursday evening.

The Tru7 Group Tigers have announced they will use Jack Smith as cover at the Adrian Flux Arena in place of their injured reserve Jason Edwards.

And Kings Lynn will be bringing in ex-Grand Prix rider Max Fricke in place of their injured former Tigers favourite, Tobiasz Musialak.

Jack Smith (in red, centre) is set to guest for Sheffield at Kings Lynn in their Speedway Premiership clash on Thursday. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Smith has already been teamed up with Sheffield this season, riding as cover for the Sheffield Tigers cubs side, the National Development League team run jointly with Scunthorpe. He is replacing Nathan Ablitt for the junior side until Ablitt is fit

He scored 14, one short of a maximum, for the cubs at Owlerton last month against Middlesbrough.

Sheffield are looking to bounce back having suffered their first home defeat of the season at the hands of league leaders Ipswich on Monday.

The South Yorkshire side have a stunning record at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena and find themselves unbeaten in 17 top-flight contests against the Stars.

Max Fricke will guest for King’s Lynn. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Manager Simon Stead said: ““If we could get a result at King’s Lynn then things would be looking rosy overall again.

“Yes, it was disappointing to lose at home the other night and yes, we haven’t really all got going on the same night yet.

“But the lads know what we expect from them, they know we believe in their ability as a group otherwise we wouldn’t have assembled the team that we have done.

“So if we could go and win at King’s Lynn on Thursday, with the aggregate point also there for the taking, that would give us three league points which in turn would move us up to second in the table for the time being with a meeting or two in hand on most of the other teams around us and over two thirds of the season still to go.

“But it can be a tricky place to go to as an away team so we’re going to need a full effort from all the lads if we’re to come away with what we want.”

Sheffield lead 58-32 on aggregate following their huge home win over the injury-hit Stars last month.

King’s Lynn: Max Fricke, Benjamin Basso, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Nicolai Klindt, Patryk Wojdylo, Anders Rowe.