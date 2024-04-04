Speedway: Sheffield clash with Belle Vue postponed due to weather, with new date announced
Sheffield have been hit by another postponement - with tonight’s speedway clash with Belle Vue called off because of rain.
It is the third successive fixture to be postponed at Owlerton after a series of wet Thursdays, and the team are still waiting to ride their first home meeting.
But there will be a fast turnaround for the Belle Vue meeting, the second leg of the teams’ KO club quarter final.
It will now be staged on Tuesday April 9, with an earlier start time of 7pm (gates 6pm).
The club said in a statement: “Tonight’s (Thursday) scheduled fixture has been postponed due to the track being very wet from overnight and morning rain and a worsening weather forecast for Thursday evening.
“Sheffield Speedway would like to thank Belle Vue and Owlerton Stadium for their co-operation in agreeing next week’s new re-staging date.”
