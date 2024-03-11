Race towards success with Owlerton Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s where Owlerton Stadium comes in

Seamlessly blending productivity, excitement, camaraderie, and first-class Yorkshire hospitality for your next corporate outing and team-building endeavour!

For those seeking something unique for their corporate evening, live greyhound racing paired with delicious dining is the ideal solution. With various bars, a restaurant, and four VIP Boxes, your guests will be spoiled for choice at Owlerton Stadium.

Owlerton Stadium Corporate Event Destination

The Hillsborough venue’s Corporate Packages include everything you need to host an extraordinary night; and with admission, racecard, and food included you don’t have to worry about any hidden costs.

The track’s VIP Boxes can be combined to accommodate larger groups, starting from 15 guests all the way up to 80 – ideal for when you need a bit of privacy for your business event. What’s more, each box comes with a mini-bar, dedicated waiting staff, and a table betting service - VIP pricing begins at just £33 per person!

If VIP doesn’t fit the bill for your guests, Owlerton’s corporate dining in the restaurant boasts panoramic views of the racing and mouth-watering dishes. If you are tired of heading to the same old meeting space venues, why not go for something a little different?

Whether you're celebrating a company milestone, connecting with a client, or just out for some team bonding, Owlerton Stadium stands as a dynamic and engaging destination.

What’s more, the opportunity to sponsor a race presents a means of amplifying your business's visibility – For just £50 you can name a race, be featured in the racecard, hear your personalised announced throughout the stadium on the PA, and enjoy a podium presentation with photos at the end of the race with the winning greyhounds.