Sheffield have announced their line up to face King’s Lynn at Owlerton on Thursday, as Tai Woffinden remains in hospital.

Tigers confirmed that they will operate rider replacement again in the speedway Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash, as they continue to be without the three time former world champion, who remains in hospital in Poland after a serious crash.

Sheffield go into the meeting on the back of a big 61-29 home win over Birmingham last week, in which they also used rider replacement to cover Tai’s rides.

The visitors have lost both of their first two ROWE Motor Oil Premiership contests.

But Tigers’ team boss Simon Stead does not expect an easy night for the Tigers

He said: “King’s Lynn have gone down a different route team building wise this year and it’s one that could well work out for them.

“They may not have an out-and-out number one or a standout set of heat-leaders like we do, but they have strength in depth, that ability to chip away at points and in ‘Bomber’ (Chris Harris) they’ve got the most experienced starting reserve in the league, a rider who’s just won the Championship League Riders’ Championship and he could take up to seven rides!

“So we know we’ve got a different type of challenge on our hands but the lads will have taken a lot from last week against Birmingham and will be looking for another really positive result.”

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden R/R, Chris Holder, Danyon Hume, Leon Flint.

Kings Lynn: Ben Cook, Richard Lawson, Nicolai Klindt, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Jan Kvech, Chris Harris, Ashton Boughen.

