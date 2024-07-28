Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield have announced a guest rider to cover injured star Tai Woffinden’s rides at King’s Lynn on Monday night.

Boss Simon Stead has drafted in Leicester’s Australian rider Ryan Douglas for the trip to the Adrian Flux Area, for a meeting in which the Tru7 Group Tigers hope to take home three points.

The meeting will see three Leicester riders involved in all, with the home side taking Luke Becker and Richard Lawson as guests to cover for their own injuries.

If Sheffield win the meeting, it would be their fourth successive victory.

As well as the two points for the meeting, the teams will be competing for an aggregate point, with Sheffield leading 58-32 from the clash between the two clubs in April. While Sheffield were beaten 50-40 at the Adrian Flux Arena in the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie last month, team boss Simon Stead thinks the two sides are in different places heading into this one.

He said: “King’s Lynn have had their injury problems of late and we’re riding with a bit of a flow and some more confidence behind us again now.

“Having said that, they’ve got a solid couple of guests coming in in Luke Becker and Richard Lawson who are both in form so that certainly gives them a bit more strength.

“We’ve got Dougy (Ryan Douglas) coming in to cover Tai (Woffinden – injured) though so that really does help firm up our middle order on the road.

“As I always say, King’s Lynn is notoriously a tricky track to go and race on, but the boys are going good and we’d love to be able to add another three league points to the board, keep this little run going and take another step closer to where we want to be.”

King’s Lynn manager manager Rob Lyon said: “It’s probably going to be another backs to the wall effort that will be needed, but every match is different and we have to be positive.

“Whilst it’s still mathematically possible to make the play-offs, we have to keep going.”

King’s Lynn: Luke Becker, Benjamin Basso R/R, Jan Kvech, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Richard Lawson, Patryk Wojdylo, Anders Rowe.