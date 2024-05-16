Speedway: King's Lynn v Sheffield meeting postponed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield’s Speedway Premiership meeting at Kings Lynn has been postponed over concerns over the the weather.
Tru7 Group Tigers said in a statement that Kings Lynn had taken an early decision to postpone tonight’s (Thursday) home meeting against Sheffield due to a poor and worsening weather forecast.
Sheffield said in a statement: “This decision has been taken after consultation with Sheffield and the relevant authorities.
“Whilst it is frustrating to have to call off another meeting, the weather forecast gives little hope of it being able to take place and an early call minimises inconvenience for supporters and prevents unnecessary rider travel.
“A new date for the meeting is to be confirmed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.