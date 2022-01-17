The 19-year-old from Crosspool ran a new fastest time of 6.90 seconds as he finished third in the final of the senior men 60m event at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield on Saturday.

Former Notre Dame pupil Louie, who usually competes at under-23 level, also finished third in the senior men 200m final on Sunday.

His coach Paul Hohn described the results as ‘fantastic’ and added: “He’s doing very well.

"I think it’s very good what he’s achieved. It’s very much the same for everybody who goes to university; it’s about him managing his time and his training and making sure he does the necessary and gets the hard work in when it needs to be done.”

Sprinter Louie is a first-year business and IT student at Lancaster University and represented Great Britain at the European Athletics U20 Championships last summer, when he ran in the 200m event.

A successful weekend for Sheffield athletes produced numerous podium finishes, including for Amy Scott in the under-17 women pole vault final, who took gold along with Kaya Walker in the senior men high jump.

David Chapman finished first in the under-20 men 200m event while Ruby Simpson was second in the under-20 women 800m.

Luke Chipchase was also second in the under-17 men 200m final, with Millie Hardy third in the under-17 women 200m.