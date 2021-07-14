Skating stars Torvill and Dean in Sheffield to launch new national academy of ice dance in city

British Ice Skating (BIS) is to launch the Academy of Dance at iceSheffield in Attercliffe with Olympic legends Torvill and Dean in association with Sheffield City Trust.

The 1984 gold-winning duo and Dancing on Ice stars will work with BIS to offer greater opportunities for young ice dancers across the UK. As head coaches and mentors they will pass on their knowledge and experience in the sport to help create an accessible pathway for future Olympic champions.

Skaters will be given the opportunity to develop the skills and characteristics needed to be champions on and off the ice.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean performing their famous and groundbreaking routine to Ravel's Bolero at the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics

Christopher Dean said: “The future of ice dance in the UK is something that is very close to my heart. Now is the right time to help give something back to the sport we love and help future generations develop.”

Jayne Torvill added: “There are many talented skaters across the UK and we want to be able to provide an environment to allow them to flourish. The Academy will put in place steps to help us identify the best skaters and prepare them to compete on the world stage.”

The opportunity to learn from two of the greatest skaters to ever grace the ice will allow for an unparalleled opportunity for up-and-coming stars.

The official launch is taking place on the ice during a break in the Solo Ice Dance Celebration, a competition featuring skaters of all ages.

The camp-based Academy programme will aim to become the new home of British ice dance, providing an inclusive environment in which skaters and coaches can learn about themselves as both competitors and people.

Michelle Draper, CEO of British Ice Skating, said: “Torvill & Dean wowed the world with one of the greatest sporting moments ever, we’re thrilled that they are now going to work alongside the national governing body to help nurture the next generation who might one day replicate their Olympic heroics.”