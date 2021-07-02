The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park (FOWP)and Sheffield University of the Third Age (U3A) recently held an event celebrating 70 years since the park was opened to the public in 1951, as well as 10 years of dedicated work by Sheffield U3A in establishing a commemorative garden. The event also mark the opening of a new shelter in the park, as well as officially launching the Friends group.

Sir Jamie Benton Jones, the 5th Baronet of Treeton, his wife, Lady Leila Benton Jones, and his mother, Lady Margaret Benton Jones joined the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Gail Smith, at the event. Sir Jamie’s great grandfather and grandmother, Sir Walter and Lady Madge Benton Jones, lived at Whirlow Brook Hall in the 1920s and established the beautiful gardens there.

When Madge died in 1938, Sir Walter moved to the family seat at Irnham Hall in Lincolnshire and sold the house and gardens to the Graves Trust and Sheffield Town Trust for £15,000. His express wish was that it became a public park. Much work needed to be done before it became a public park in 1951. It was Sir Jamie’s first visit.

1. Dedicated team Volunteer gardeners at Whirlow Brook Park, pictured earlier this year Photo: Scott Merrylees Buy photo

2. Stately view Whirlow Brook Hall in the park, pictured this April Photo: Scott Merrylees Buy photo

3. Time for a cuppa Whirlow Hall Cafe, Whirlow Brook Park, Sheffield., pictured in 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell Buy photo

4. Tranquil scene A beautiful picture of Whirlow Brook Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo