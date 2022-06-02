Smith, who has won all 10 of his professional fights to date, was scheduled to fight Akeem Ennis-Brown for the British title in July but his prospective opponent pulled out of their bout due to personal reasons.

He subsequently accepted the chance to defend his WBC international title at three and a half weeks notice, with Argentinian Mauro Perouene confirmed as his opponent earlier this week.

Sheffield super lightweight Dalton Smith. Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

"This is what happens when you stay in the gym and you live the life, you’re able to get straight back out,” said Smith, who stopped Ray Moylette last time out in March.

"That’s what I want, I wanted to stay active.”

The Steel City Gym fighter, aged 25, will make his second defence of the WBC strap on the undercard of Joe Cordina’s world title shot against Kenichi Ogawa at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

A ‘top Mexican’ was lined up for a shot at the ranking title but pulled out after failing to make weight, according to Smith’s trainer and dad Grant.

He added: "I’m on a big stage again, it’s another chance to show what Dalton Smith’s about.

"When a fighter’s active that’s when they are learning. That’s when you’re improving, that’s what it’s about.

"I’m moving forward now on the big stage. It’s a big opportunity and you’re going to see a lot more from me.”

Perouene, 24, has 14 wins to five defeats and one draw in the pro ranks.