Sheffield v Barnsley Arena fight and British title tilt for Liam Cameron?

Despite his years of banishment from the sport, and his previous dependence on alcohol, it is not an unrealisable dream.

In his earlier career, the Sheffield fighter was an ABA, central area, IBO World Youth, and Commonwealth champion.

He was heading to the elite.

Liam Cameron and family Pic: Connor McMain via GBM Sport

Then came the crushing hammer blow of his 2018 exile from boxing, forced by a ban for alleged drug use, one he still vehemently contests to this day.

Out of the game, Cameron began drinking and abusing his body but is now back sober and desperate to climb up the rankings.

On Friday, he is back in the ring as part of his rehabilitation both as a person and as a prize-fighter, in a super middleweight six-rounder against Harry Matthews, at Sheffield's Park Community Arena.

It is a rung on a ladder that leads to one trinket in his mind's eye - the Lonsdale belt.

Liam Cameron wins on his initial return to the ring Pic: Connor McMain GBM

"My ambition is to win a British title and show people that you should never give up - you must always keep trying," he says.

"They have been praising me in the gym (Steel City) and they say they have high hopes for me and it is great to hear that.

"I know I am better than a lot of people in the division and think I can get there.

"I am also a big ticket seller and there are a lot people supporting me."

GBM team Pic Connor McMain

So what is the difference between the Cameron of earlier days and the one of today?

"I am wiser, stronger - I am eventually getting the hang of boxing, too!" he replies.

"I have learned a lot, I am not going to take daft fights for low money, again.

"I am a stone and a half lighter than I was in October.

"I know I need to prepare well now and I'll have had 12 weeks of training to prepare for Friday, so it should go well.

"Maybe I could fight (Barnsley's) Callum Simpson in the summer in a big arena fight, imagine that!"

Dalton Smith, Sheffield's red-hot prospect and gym-mate is delighted how Liam has turned a corner.

Taking time off from his own camp - he headlines at Sheffield Arena on March 23 - Dalton said: "From where Liam has come from to get back in the ring is an achievement in itself.

"You have to give credit to the kid, he has turned his life around, got himself in shape in every way.

"He had a long, harsh, lay-off from boxing, but he has brushed it off, changed his life around and it is good to see him happy and doing what he loves."

Promoter Izzy Asif is also hoping the Manor fighter will successfully restore his reputation.

Izzy goes back a fair way with Cameron.

"I made my pro career debut in 2010 on the same card as him at City Hall" he recalls.

"He was 2+0 then.

"It is crazy the different paths we are on now, here I am promoting him 14 years later.

"Liam is the most determined I have seen him, he has matured, and got through difficulties with the ban.

"He knows it is his last chance saloon and going all out to succeed.