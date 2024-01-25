Proud Sheffield boxer aims to fill the Arena and reach world title level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old British and Commonwealth Super Lightweight champion has cleaned up domestically.

Now his promoters, Matchroom, are testing him against an American who has no fewer than 28 knockouts on his CV.

Smith will face rugged southpaw Jose Zepeda, who has won 37 of his 41 fights in a professional career which was launched in a Mexican ring when Dalton was an 11-year-old schoolboy.

The unbeaten Sheffielder is ready to teach Zepeda, 34, a thing or two though, and his father, and trainer, Grant Smith, is confident it will be a key step towards boxing for a global title.

"The next fight is a massive one, taking him within touching distance of his dream of bringing a world title back to his home city," said Grant.

"He is proud of his Sheffield roots and appreciates all your (the fans) support.

"We want to fill all the seats available to show the world Sheffield supports its own and can turn out for its own."

Dalton Smith, left, Junaid Bostan, right and superstar Conor McGregor

Sheffield Arena used to be the home fortress of Kell Brook, but Smith is now the familiar face there after beating Waverley rival Sam O'maison there in August 2022 and Sam Maxwell, last July.

Matchroom promoters are confident that Smith junior will fill seats at the Arena and move on towards major belts, boldly stating "the King of Britain is now moving on ruling the world."

Dalton has been busy winning and then defending his Lonsdale belt, since the O'maison clash but has previously competed internationally, collecting the WBC International Silver belt along the way and beating Argentinian, Irish, Spanish, Serbian and Croatian pro opponents.

The March 23 Arena bill has yet to be fully established but will include a WBO World Welter title scrap between Derbyshire's Sandy Ryan and Denaby Main's Terri Harper.

Dalton Smith Pic Ed Mulholland Matchroom Boxing

Doncaster's James Flint will be up against Ricky Hatton's son Campbell, from Hyde, Manchester.

Rotherham fight fans will be hoping exciting prospect Junaid Bostan, a training mate of Dalton's at Steel City gym, will be on the card.