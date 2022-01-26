Howarth has revealed how hardly a day goes by without him working out in the gym – and he’s playing football under the lights on a Tuesday.

Based in Wiltshire, Howarth also goes out on a motocross or mountain bike at weekends with friends and is as fit as at any time during his career.

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth.

“Apart from doing a little bit of work to keep fit, I go to the gym at nights and play seven-a-side football on a Tuesday.

“Then on a weekend I ride motocross or my mountain bike. I generally can’t sit down for five minutes so I’m always doing something,

“When you’ve been riding bikes your whole life it’s hard not to miss it, but it’s always nice to have that break from a busy season to get that fire back in your belly and look forward to racing again.

“The season will soon be here again and I will be eager to get going for sure.”

Howarth has been training regularly throughout the off season.

Howarth, a league winner with Tigers back in 2017 before keeping his spot when they gained promotion to the Premiership, has given the 2022 team his seal of approval.

“The team looks very solid from one to seven but with experience too and I think you’ve got riders who go good on small and big tracks,” he said.

“I think if we hit form we will be a hard team to beat home and away. We know, though, that nothing is a given on paper but the signs look good.”

Meanwhile former Tigers racer Todd Kurtz is looking to name more riders for his testimonial meeting at Owlerton on Thursday March 24.

Kurtz has been in regular communication with riders and should be in a position to confirm three more soon.

He has already confirmed the appearance of Danish star Nicolai Klindt, Sheffield hero Jack Holder and Belle Vue’s Brady Kurtz.