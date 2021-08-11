Sheffield students race into history books with Silverstone win

Sheffield Formula Racing become only the second British team ever to win the prestigious Formula Student UK competition at Silverstone last month.

The annual competition sees more than 100 teams of engineering students from universities around the world design, build and race their very own single-seat racing car.

The Sheffield team took the lion’s share of the trophies this year, picking up eight out of a possible 13 awards including; Overall Engineering Design, Design for Second Year Vehicles, Most Efficient Internal Combustion Vehicle, and winning the Endurance and Sprint dynamic events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students became only the second British team in history to win the prestigious Formula Student UK competition at Silverstone. Photo: Tom Slatter.

Ami Jerger, driver for Sheffield Formula Racing, said: “Driving our car at Silverstone was a moment I’ll never forget.

"The car gripped so well, the power was instant and hearing the team cheering - even over the sound of the engine - reminded me I wasn’t alone out there and that we’re a powerful and supportive group of friends.”

Sheffield Hallam University also took part in Formula Student UK, finishing thirteenth overall.

The competition is the biggest prize in student motorsport and viewed by the motorsport and wider automotive industry as the standard for engineering graduates to meet in order to land a job after their studies finish.

The Sheffield team overcame a number of challenges to build a championship-winning race car, not least a reduced budget which meant they had to dig into their own pockets to get the car to Silverstone.

Upon arrival in Northamptonshire, water was found inside the engine resulting in the Sheffield team having to quickly design, build and fit a new brake pressure sensing system in time to pass scrutineering checks.

The car made it onto the track for the first event with just 10 minutes to spare.

Team principal Sam Williams said: “I still cannot put into words how I feel about this success.