The well-known Sky Sports, TalkSport and Eurosport broadcaster and writer sadly passed away at the age of 52 last month - and his funeral takes place in the West Midlands tomorrow.

The Yorkshire-born commentator worked in various roles over the years at Owlerton and was a popular character amongst riders, promoters and supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Nigel Pearson (left) with Tru Plant Tigers team boss Simon Stead. Photo: Ian Charles.

Tru Plant Tigers team boss Simon Stead knew Pearson more than most and admits his tragic passing has left a massive whole in the Speedway world.

Stead said: "Professionally, Nige just had this gift that has brought so many sporting moments to life for so many of us – and he can never be replaced.

"His knowledge, his passion, his enthusiasm was unbelievable – and I remember in one of his programme features where he named me in his Speedway dream team. Even now, that means the world.

"I will be forever grateful for the friendship I had with Nigel and I’ll cherish every single memory I have with him dearly."

Meanwhile, Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates said: "Nigel just had the ability to make me laugh or smile even if I was moaning or been moody with him regarding something. Even if I had personal problems he would always phone and check to see how things were and cheer me up and that’s what I’ll miss; his caring nature and infectious humour.

"We'll never forget what he did for us at Sheffield and for British Speedway as a whole."