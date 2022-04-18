Sheffield Tigers join world of sport in paying tribute to Nigel Pearson

Yorkshire-born Nigel, who was the club’s media manager and also worked as The Star’s speedway correspondent, passed away on Good Friday aged 52 after being taken ill suddenly last week.

He is survived by his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake.

Journalist and broadcaster Nigel Pearson.

In a statement, Sheffield Tigers said: “Sheffield Speedway, along with rest of the speedway community, are shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Nigel Pearson. Taken far too early at just 52 years old.

"Nigel had a huge personality with a very big heart and was always full of fun and laughter.

"He was always generous with his time for others, despite all his commitments.

"Whilst his contribution to the sport in the public eye is well known, it is the help and support behind the scenes that we will miss.

"He was a huge friend to the club, the promotion, our staff and riders - and we will all miss him greatly.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Kerrie, Sarah, Liam and Jake at this very difficult time.

"RIP Nige.”

Nigel was based in the West Midlands and also worked as a darts commentator for 15 years, covering matches for the likes of Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

A West Brom fan, he also commentated on football and worked at last year’s European Championships.