Sheffield Sharks sign up Lucien Christofis ahead of new season

Lucien Christofis has joined B. Braun Sheffield Sharks

The 25 year old point guard returns to the United Kingdom after a two year spell in Sweden representing KFUM Nassjo Basket, where he averaged 7.4 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

Christofis is a graduate of the famed Loughborough University programme and made six appearances for Leicester Riders spanning the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The 6’ 2” Brighton native made his debut for the Sharks in the recent 88-80 pre-season win over Leicester Riders and produced a season high of 18 points for Nassjo in February 2021 during their 99-88 win over KFUM Fryshuset Basket.

Coach Atiba Lyons explained: ‘We were on the look-out for a British point guard and Lucien fitted the bill.’

‘He has a great grounding in the game and he has added to his experience greatly during his spell in Sweden.’

Christofis will make his competitive debut for the Sharks alongside fellow newcomers Aaron Anderson, Jonathan Williams, Joe Jr Mvuezolo and Marcus Delpeche this Friday, September 24 when Cheshire Phoenix are the visitors to Ponds Forge International Sports Centre for the opening game in the BBL Cup group stage.