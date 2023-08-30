Research carried out by cosmetics company places Sheffield top of table for 'pulling' based on scent

People in Sheffield smell sexier than anywhere else in the country, a survey suggests.

The research found that the city came out tops in successfully attracting suitors by scent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly one in five (17 per cent) of people who replied to the survey said they had a go-to fragrance which does the trick every time in terms of 'pulling'

The findings are published in a new survey commissioned by men’s care range Rock Face, which polled 2000 people.

“The role of smell, also known as olfaction, in attraction is an amazing area of scientific research,” explained behavioural psychologist and relationship coach Jo Hemmings, an expert in body language and attraction.

“We have a complex olfactory system that allows us to detect and process various scents, playing a crucial role in several aspects of human behaviour, including attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That includes pheromones, chemical substances that we are not conscious of, but play a big part in attraction and mate selection.”

Rock Face CEO James Wilkinson said: "Judging by these findings, Sheffielders clearly know how to pull in style and the nation generally appreciates the importance of smelling great.

“Scent plays a huge role in the laws of attraction."

The 'luckiest pullers' based on scent rankings were (top 14):

Sheffield – 17%

Glasgow/ London 16%

Birmingham – 14%

Edinburgh / Manchester – 12%

Belfast – 11%

Cardiff/ Liverpool – 10%

Plymouth – 9%

Brighton / Southampton – 8%

Nottingham – 7%