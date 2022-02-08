Johnson produced 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in his first game on Friday against the Newcastle Eagles to help Sheffield to a 102-81 victory, which temporarily moved them up to second in the British Basketball League (BBL) table.

The American joined Sheffield as a free agent last week after his short-term contract with Bristol Flyers expired, replacing Aaron Anderson on the roster.

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons now has 250 wins in the British Basketball League.

He spent last season playing in the Georgian Superliga, where he averaged 19.2pts per game, and was previously named on the roster for NBA G-League – a developmental league for the NBA - Miami affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

"We have a quiet yet confident bunch of guys,” said Lyons.

“They are not going to back down, they are not scared of anybody, they are going to leave it on the court.

"Antwain fits that a lot. I think they will like him in Sheffield. He’s going to fight, scrap and leave it on the floor.”

The result was also win number 250 in the BBL for Lyons, who has been in charge of Sheffield since 2008, having joined the Sharks a player two years earlier.

In 2020 he marked 500 games at the helm.

His win ratio is an impressive 60 per cent.

Speaking after the game, 39-year-old Lyons said: “I feel like it should be a lot more, with all the stress I’ve had it should be 3,000!

"I feel that old."