The 24-year-old super-lightweight added the WBA Intercontinental belt to his growing collection, which also includes the English title, on Friday night after a comfortable unanimous decision win over the 10-5 Spaniard, who had previously been stopped just twice in 16 fights.

The 10-rounder in Austria was also the longest bout of Smith’s career to date, having never previously been past the sixth round owing to an impressive seven-fight knockout streak.

On his performance, Smith, who moved to 9-0, said: “I thought it was good. It was a good fight for me, he was a very tough and durable kid and they are the fights we are wanting – and to be able to get the 10 rounds in.

Sheffield's Dalton Smith (L) poses for a photo with his promoter Eddie Hearn (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"I have said in my last couple of fights the thing I need now is to get the 10 rounds in. I was comfortable, I won every round bar one and I thought I cruised it.”

‘Thunder’, as the Steel City Gym fighter is known, was criticised by some for not stepping up the intensity after a fast start, which saw him cut Pelaez above one eye in round two, in pursuit of a stoppage.

But the tactics on the night were part of a bigger plan, he said.

"I needed to get those rounds in,” Smith, who will now move into the WBA world rankings – potentially paving the way for bigger fights in future - added.

“The commentators are always going to see little faults, I’m not blind to that, there’s always things to work on. Every fight I have I have just got to show that little bit more.”

Smith hopes to fight again before the end of 2021 or the beginning of next year, with a bout in America still a possibility although dependant on coronavirus restrictions.

A defence of the WBA Intercontinental title could be next, or a British title eliminator fight.

“I feel good,” he said, “To have a WBA intercontinental belt title, it’s a good belt to have in my ninth fight.