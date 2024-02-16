Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How does he improve on perfection?

Last week, in his home city of Sheffield, he knocked out wily veteran Harry Matthews with a second remaining of the FIRST round.

It was exciting stuff.

Not surprisingly, promoters want to get him out on another bill, and quickly.

Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes have snapped him up for their jointly-run show scheduled for Friday April 12, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

It will be Cameron's third fight since a five-year break from the sport, triggered by a drugs ban he hotly contests to this day.

And the recent stoppage - and the instant approval of fight fans - shows how quickly a sportsperson's luck and image can change.

"The highs and lows of this sport are mad," he told The Star.

"Maybe it is difficult to improve on that KO, but you never know.

"I am definitely going in there in April, not wanting to do the (scheduled) eight rounds, I want to KO my opponent.

"You won't hear me saying I wanted to get the rounds in, (if it goes the distance) that is just bull, boxers always want to knock them out.

"My last performance gives me a better ranking, too, so I want to keep doing that and going up the ladder."

The promoters have yet to name Liam's opponent, but Cameron, from the Manor, says: "I want a foreign fighter who has been in with the big boys, so I can see where I am."

Cameron's stoppage win on the GBM Sports show at the Park Community Arena, certainly caught the wider sport's attention.

"I knew I had to make a big statement and force a stoppage" he said.

"I had been playing scenarios through my mind how to do it, then I threw a body shot and he started wincing and I could tell he couldn't catch his breath.

"I thought I'd jump on him although you have to be wary with him, he might swing one over the top.

"I got him to the head and got him again and that was it.

"I was pleased because it felt as if it was something special.

"My first fight returning from being away (October 2023) was a big reality check, I was shocking, still heavy and carrying a bit of loose skin.

"This time I was solid at the weight. I knew Matthews had said this was a fight he really wanted to go for.

"He wasn't there to pick up a pay cheque, he was there to give it his all. But I did what I had to."

Cameron, 33, is now trying to repeat the sale of thousands of pounds worth of GBM tickets, for the Rhodes-Bull event.

"I've got a lot of support, that is not because I am saying I am the best boxer but because people recognise the person I am and can relate to what I have been through."

Cameron says he will be preparing for his April date at the Steel City gym with trainers Pearce Gudgeon and Grant Smith.

"Steel City is where I boxed all my amateur fights. I was there when it first opened," said the former ABA champion.

"My dream now is the British title. I have got four years left in me - and I still feel 16 in my head!"

The Magna bill is expected to include Sheffield's Bree Wright and Ebonie Jones, Rotherham/Doncaster's Conner Kelsall, Doncaster's Hughie Wilson and Ellie Hellewell, and Newark's Chad Sugden.