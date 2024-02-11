Sheffield boxing: Two knockouts and a European title retained in home city on packed card at Park Community Arena

Shak Thompson was victorious. Picture: Connor McMain/GBM Sports

Izzy Asif had offered to increase the purse of any fighter who stopped their opponent at Park Community Arena on Friday.

On a packed GBM Sports’ card, only two managed it, but they did so in style.

Asif said Thompson’s display – he put down Gino Kanters once in each of the three rounds before the fight was stopped – was the highlight of the evening.

“I think Shak is now in the top 10 super middleweights in this country after that display,” the promoter said.

“He was a class act against a dangerous opponent. He showed composure and precision and was so comfortable on the inside.

“He has gone to a different level and I would love to see him against British champion Nathan Heaney. He could beat anybody in the country.”

Kanters had claimed before the bout that he was going to hurt Thompson – which may have helped motivate the Sheffielder even more.

Liam Cameron and Izzy Asif. Picture: Connor McMain/GBM Sports

Cameron, from the Manor, made short work of Harry Matthews, knocking him out a second before the first round ended.

“He and Shak meant I had to fork out another £500 to them each, but it was worth it,” said Asif.

“Liam is so much sharper than he was last time out, the ring rust is going, it was really impressive and I am happy for him.”

The headline event was Cameroon-born, Sheffield-based Thomas Essomba’s defence of his European title – a 50-50 match-up that ultimately went to the judges.

Owen Durnan and team. Picture: Connor McMain/GBM Sports

Southpaw Essomba may have a modest record, but Friday’s successful defence might put him on the patch towards elite level, even at the age of 36.

“He was very emotional afterwards, it means a lot to him to win in his new home city,” said Asif.

There were many interesting cameos at the arena, which is a venue meant for basketball but is the ideal size of small hall shows in a fight city like Sheffield.

Most of the boxers brought enthusiastic groups of noisy fans with them.

Dominic Ingle-trained Red Johnson switch-hit and galloped his way to a win over Baltic Bomber Genadij Krajevskij, often displaying the low guard which has been an Ingle trademark over the years.

The so-called Yorkshire Yardie Naphtali Nembhard had a highly unusual, distracting character in the form of Tom Ramsden to deal with, the latter’s arm-waving antics putting him off his game, at times.

“I can do better,” Nembhard said later.

Nohman Hussain, wearing a ‘Free Gaza’ message emblazoned on his shorts, put paid to Eliecer Quezada and then gave an eloquent speech about what he called genocide in Palestine.

Cancer survivor Owen Durnan from Wisewood outpointed experienced journeyman Fonz Alexander but was tagged too often to make it as comfortable as he’d have perhaps liked.

Durnan saved his best two punches for the final second of the fourth rounder. Asif thought his man had been “too eager”.

And there was a draw, too, when local boy Faraqat Ali – who describes himself as “the real deal” and had promised to KO Nicaraguan puncher Kevin Trana – was then forced to share the spoils.

RESULTS: