Due to Covid, the team hadn’t played for over a year and finished sixth that season –2019/20.

But after the enforce break, in this season’s 2021/22 campaign, the team have enjoyed a far more successful season, sitting second in the league table and a play-off spot all but guaranteed.

They have 12 wins from 16 games this season and have a goal difference of 125 in their campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Futsal Club team photo 2021/22.

The team remains unbeaten at home this season with seven wins and only one draw, with 133 goals scored and 33 conceded.

On the reasons why his team have such home form this season, club chairman, Mohammed Almaysari, said: “I would say its a mixture of learning from the previous manager and taking onboard the new manager’s ideas.

“The core of the squad has stayed together for a number of years now and we've made some good additions to the squad, such as Rhys Butterworth, Joe Smedley and Brandon Webster.”

Sheffield Futsal Club management draw up tactics for a game.

Previously northern champions in 2009/10, 2010/11 and 2012/13, Sheffield Futsal Club is among the oldest in the country.

The club was founded in 2005 as Sheffield Stormers. In 2008, they affiliated with Sheffield FC to compete in the FA’s new national league system.

This lead to the club merging with Sheffield and Hallamshire Futsal Club in 2009 in an attempt to create a team capable of qualifying for the UEFA Futsal Cup. The club would go on to be a success, before again becoming independent in July 2021 after breaking away from Sheffield FC.

With this, Mohammed now has strong ambitions to get the club back to where he says it belongs – the top tier of English futsal.

The squad receiving a team talk.

“We believe we belong amongst the best clubs in the country,” said Mohammed.