Hot property Teagn Stott will be leaving the chilly temperatures behind soon - to box in India!

Wisewood's 6ft 3ins amateur cruiserweight prospect only recently returned from a warm weather training camp in Tenerife.

Shortly, he will be sampling the climate and culture of India, as part of the England Boxing development programme.

Stott, who works as a fitness worker for Wingfield Academy as well as training at Sheffield Boxing Centre's Hillsborough gym, said: "It sounds like it will be an intense camp over there, sparring with top Indian boxers.

Teagn with gym mate Tommy Frank

"I was excited to find out about the trip, it will be a massive experience to go to a different continent and spar their top team.

"I want to show I belong at this level," said the three-time England national champion.

"They have got a very good squad out there, and more big fighters than you'd think.

"I have stories about people who have been out there training before and a lot of them tend to get ill from Delhi-belly, so I will have to keep that in mind and take care what I am eating!"

Teagn with Bomber Graham

He said the England Boxing organisation was investing heavily in upcoming fighters.

"They are chucking money at it, I think they get it from the national lottery.

"The whole team seven boys and five girls are going."

Stott says he lives and breathes boxing.

"It is all I have ever known. I started boxing as I turned seven, I did football at the same time but packed it in to concentrate on boxing.

"I don't go out much, there are not a lot of other interesting facts about my life its just boxing!"

Stott says favourite fighter is Floyd Mayweather: "Not as a person but for his boxing style..he didn't get hit and is walking around with little or no damage to his brain.