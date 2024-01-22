Sheffield boxing prospect spices up his training with India trip
Wisewood's 6ft 3ins amateur cruiserweight prospect only recently returned from a warm weather training camp in Tenerife.
Shortly, he will be sampling the climate and culture of India, as part of the England Boxing development programme.
Stott, who works as a fitness worker for Wingfield Academy as well as training at Sheffield Boxing Centre's Hillsborough gym, said: "It sounds like it will be an intense camp over there, sparring with top Indian boxers.
"I was excited to find out about the trip, it will be a massive experience to go to a different continent and spar their top team.
"I want to show I belong at this level," said the three-time England national champion.
"They have got a very good squad out there, and more big fighters than you'd think.
"I have stories about people who have been out there training before and a lot of them tend to get ill from Delhi-belly, so I will have to keep that in mind and take care what I am eating!"
He said the England Boxing organisation was investing heavily in upcoming fighters.
"They are chucking money at it, I think they get it from the national lottery.
"The whole team seven boys and five girls are going."
Stott says he lives and breathes boxing.
"It is all I have ever known. I started boxing as I turned seven, I did football at the same time but packed it in to concentrate on boxing.
"I don't go out much, there are not a lot of other interesting facts about my life its just boxing!"
Stott says favourite fighter is Floyd Mayweather: "Not as a person but for his boxing style..he didn't get hit and is walking around with little or no damage to his brain.
"He did just enough to win every fight - you don't want to take punishment; just showcase your skills."