Teagn Scott is storming through the unpaid ranks leaving in his wake a trail of wins, trophies and gold medals to mark his progress.

In 2023, the Wisewood-born three-time national champion won eight fights for his country, earning three gold medals along the way.

He is doing so spectacularly well that people keep asking why the 20-year-old has yet to turn professional.

And that is a source of some irritation to his Sheffield Boxing Centre coach Glyn Rhodes, who believes Scott can evolve as an even better prospect if he makes the most of his time in the amateurs.

"People keep getting in his ear, why hasn't he signed for Frank Warren, why hasn't he done this and that?" said Rhodes.

"The problem with boxing is not just everyone has an opinion but they think they know what is best for this lad.

"What I am saying is: 'Just leave him alone!'

"He is enjoying his amateur boxing career, he is going all over the world with the England Team, he has just finished a training stint in Tenerife, so why spoil that and turn professional when he is doing so well in the amateurs?

"The amateur team love him; he has got a great style to watch.

"He has plenty of time left.

"By the time he has got his man-strength at about 25-26, he will be even better."

Rhodes, author of a book called "Beyond Good and Evil, A Life in Boxing," would make money ofcourse, if he was to train the 6ft 3ins cruiserweight for professional fights.

But that is far from his priority.

"I am not a pimp trying to earn money off this kid. I am not going to sell him down the river just so I can financially gain from this" he said.

"The time is not right and I don't like hearing of people who think they know best trying to influence him to make the jump."

Scott, a former pupil at Marlcliffe Primary and Forge Valley School, seems keen to adhere to Rhodes' advice.

"One hundred percent, I will turn professional, but further down the line" he told The Star.

"There is no rush, I'll just go one step at a time."

In the amateurs, Scott has collected valuable experience facing against boxers from all over Europe, boxing in places like Germany, Spain, Macedonia and Croatia.

Rhodes says: "He has boxed and trained abroad with all expenses met, which is a great place to be in.

"He has got a good future, but I do worry about him with these whispers, I just have to hope he puts his trust in me and is listening to me rather than somebody on a street corner.

"He is a good lad though and is living the life right. He has a steady girlfriend, he is not roaming around town boozing and cruising.

"As a boxer, he has a brilliant jab, possesses a great variety of shots, and has a great back hand and good feet.