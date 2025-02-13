Sausage rolls, gold medals and living in two continents: Calli Hauger-Thackery

Calli Hauger-Thackery is one of Britain's top endurance athletes. She grew up in Killamarsh but spends much of the year high altitude training in Arizona, USA.

The Hallamshire Harrier's podium successes have earned her a place in the Great Britain Olympics team.

This month, she chalked up a personal best in a Japanese half marathon.

Now she is focusing on a crucial year ahead, hoping to cement her legacy as one of Britain's most decorated long and middle-distance runners.

We sat down with the 32-year-old, a team gold medal winner in last year's European Championships, to find out about her background, life and ambitions.

Like Calli herself, our interview covered a lot of ground, from her love of Greggs' sausage rolls to her dream of beating Paula Radcliffe's feat as the fastest British female marathon runner.

Question: What were your early days like in North East Derbyshire and Sheffield?

Answer: I was born and raised in Killamarsh and went to Killamarsh Primary and Eckington High School.

Calli Hauger-Thackery GettyImages

I left Sheffield when I was 18 to study in America on an athletics scholarship (University of New Mexico.)

I went there for four years and it really took me to new heights in terms of my athleticism, confidence in the sport and just ultimately an incredible life experience.

Q: Your mum Rachel was a county level sprinter, and dad Carl, a professional long distance runner and bronze medalist at the 1993 World Half-marathon Championships. How important were they and Hallamshire Harriers in forging your future career?

A: "My Dad's achievements inspired me a lot. I love hearing people’s experiences with him whether it was memories running with him or watching him in local and international competitions. He achieved some great things in his time and he definitely passed down his genes!

Calli Hauger-Thackery GettyImages

"My mum is who took me to training and races throughout my childhood and teenage years. We would rarely miss a session with my club Hallamshire harriers. She got my butt out of the door; wind, rain or shine!

Hallamshire and my first ever club coach were some of my fondest memories as it’s where it truly began! I had an incredible group of people I trained with and my coach from the club saw something in me what I never would have seen in myself. I’ll always hold those memories close."

Q: Your mum has endured health issues, how is she now?

A: She is doing okay; she’s battled cancer before several years ago, she’s beat it before and she will beat it again.

Calli Hauger-Thackery GettyImages

Chemo is horrendous and it sucks the life out of you so there’s no sugar-coating it. But she’s a fighter and we can’t wait to be back with her in the coming weeks. My sister is expecting a baby soon too so there’s a lot of positive stuff going on in the family. It’s definitely not all doom and gloom and the positive things going on help her in her fight for sure."

Q: What other family do you have in the Sheffield area?

A: "Most of my family are all still in the area and a few family members that had been away for a while have all recently found themselves moving back which will mean a warm welcome when I return."

Q: Do you have a lingering attachment to Sheffield?

A: Yes! It’s home. It’s where it all started for me. I love the trails and Rother Valley Country Park. I’ve done many hard miles there; between the temper tantrums, the shared miles with different training partners, lots of laughs and building to this point in my career right now! It all started there.

Q: How often do you return and how do you see the place through the eyes of a now American citizen?

Calli Hauger-Thackery and husband Nick

A: "Myself and my husband (Nick) split our time 50-50 between the UK and America.

Nick loves the UK and he makes me appreciate the small things! It’s the Sunday roast dinners, the meal deals, a Greggs' sausage roll and a cheeky Nando’s and a good cuppa and biscuits!

Of course it’s more than just the food it’s just the simple life we live there and we do love it. Plus his family is my family now and they love it when we are back in good ol’ Yorkshire!"

Q: "What is life like for you in Arizona?

A: "I’m mainly based in Flagstaff, which is a high altitude training camp. It is very high elevation so it’s hard on your body and you always feel like you are working extra hard. But when you come back down to sea level you truly reap the benefits from it and you feel like you have been given an extra lung!

So I remember that when every run and session feels like a grind! "

Q: How do you earn a living away from competitions?

A: I am sponsored by Nike. They essentially pay me a wage and I represent their kit on the world's biggest stages. It’s been a fun journey so far and I’m happy to be signed with them through the next Olympic cycle.

Q: Do you have a year-round strict diet?

A: No. Eating is also a full time job. I eat much more than the average man. I burn thousands of calories each day with the training I do so I need to fuel constantly. If you don’t fuel enough while marathon training you will go into a calorie deficit and risk getting injured so I am always trying to eat a balanced diet...a lot of everything, especially carbs! They are your best friend and your super power in this sport."

Q: "Do you have any plans to start a family?"

A: No plans. I am very busy right now and my athletic career has really taken off which means I am always travelling to and from races amongst the many training camps all over the world.

I have a lot of respect for people who can balance having a kid/kids whilst also in full training and competition. Never say never, though. Just got to see what the future holds. "

Q: How did you meet hubby Nick and how supportive is he of your running career?

A: "We met on a training camp in Arizona a few years ago. The training camp that changed everything! He picked up the pieces after a bad coaching set up I had here in the UK and he’s been coaching me for almost two years now. The past two years have seen me make many championships and achieve some of my best performances. We make a pretty good team!"

Q: Sports-wise, what is your strongest suit: marathon or half marathon?

A: "It’s really hard to say. I love them both and can be strong in both distances. I am still quite new to the marathon though, so I feel like I have barely touched the surface on what I think I can achieve, and that excites me!

But the same goes for the half marathon too. I am hoping to come as close as I can to the British record over the next few years."

Q: What are your plans and aspirations, for 2025?

A: "My first one was to break 67 minutes for the half marathon and I did that just recently (Kagawa Marugame International in Japan.) That should hopefully qualify me for the World Half Marathon Championships too which is a big goal towards the back end of the year.

My other goal will be to make the world championships in Tokyo over the 10,000m and/or the 5,000m on the track.

Q: Is it an ambition of yours to overtake behind Paula Radcliffe as historically the fastest British female marathon runner, and do you feel that it within your grasp?

A: "That record is insane and it was a world record for many years but I will absolutely try my best!"

Q: At 31, how many years do you reckon you can stay at elite level?

A: "I think we are seeing so many athletes pushing boundaries and achieving great things even in their mid 40s! I plan to go as long as my body allows me. I still believe I have another 10-plus years or competitive running in me, all being well.

Q: Do you aim to take part in the 2028 Olympics?

"Absolutely! And 2032."

Q: What are the best and worst things about being a top class athlete and do you have more chance of success being based in the US rather than here?

A: "Best thing is that I am chasing the dream; I get to train and compete for a living while continuing to push limits and break down barriers. Getting to travel the world and be in and around some pretty great company is also a big plus. I feel very fortunate.

The worst thing is injuries and illnesses; they are inevitable and it can make or break us. But it’s part of the sport as we are always pushing ourselves and riding a line."

Q: When your track-life is finally over, what will be your career of choice?

A: "I have a coaching business with my husband so we will continue to go all in on it and hopefully create a group where we can hopefully carry out our knowledge of the sport and help the next generation of athletes."

Q: What advice would you give to a young Calli Hauger-Thackery coming through today?

A: "Don’t let obstacles daunt you first and foremost. It’s part of it. There are many ups and downs in sport but I am just as grateful for the downs because they make the ups feel so much sweeter.

My best advice is to choose your coach and support team wisely. Make sure they are bringing out the best in you and just have a whole lot of fun!

And remember that chasing goals and bettering yourself is a journey. Enjoy the heck out of the whole process.

And last but not least; always back yourself!"