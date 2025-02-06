Sheffield runner starts season with Japanese podium finish

Sheffield athlete Calli Hauger-Thackery has started her new season with a "long overdue" Personal Best.

Calli, who was a bronze medalist in the women's half Marathon at the 2024 European Athletics Championships, smashed her previous performances with a time of 66 minutes 58 seconds.

The fastest half marathon time ever run by a woman is 62:52 (Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, three years ago.)

Calli's time is behind only fellow Brits Paula Radcliffe and Eilish McColgan, in the all-time UK list.

The Killamarsh woman was 53 seconds behind the winner, Dolphine Nyaboke Omare, of Kenya, at the Kagawa Marugame International Womens Half Marathon in Japan.

She told The Star it had been one of this year's targets to break 67 minutes.

"This should hopefully qualify me for the World Half Marathon Championships too which is a big goal towards the back end of the year."

Calli, a Great Britain competitor in the marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics, said her Personal Best fastest time was "long overdue.

Calli Hauger-Thackery Pic courtesy of James Rhodes

"I knew I had this time in me but to actually go and do it are two different things!"

The Hallamshire runner said she was: "Glad to start the season off with a strong performance.

"The last few weeks threw some challenges so it sure feels good when it all comes together."

Aided by her American marathon runner husband Nick she added: "So proud of us and what we achieved."

A few weeks ago, the 32-year-old said she was "coming in hot" for the new season, and her Japanese achievement certainly reflected that.

Her schedule ahead includes making her debut at the world-renowned Boston Marathon on April 21.

Calli ran five half marathons last year, and entered three full ones.

