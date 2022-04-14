Birkdale pupil Rowan Campbell-Pilling won a prestigious karting championship sponsored by F1 star Daniel Ricciardo last year and has since begun driving single-seat race cars with a view to racing in Formula 3 or 4 next year.

The respective racing series’ are a well-trodden pathway towards a potential career in motorsport’s big time.

Past stars include Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou, who lived and studied in Sheffield for three years before becoming China’s first full-time F1 driver last month.

Rowan has reached speeds of 145mph in Formula 4 race cars at the age of just 15.

"As soon as you jump into a full-spec racing car it’s just a dream come true,” said Rowan’s dad Rory.

"He’s loving it. He’s a bit of a rising star at the moment.

"Formula 1 has got to be the dream. I’m trying to be realistic by saying Formula E but F1 would be an amazing dream come true.

"With the right support around us I am sure we could possibly get there.”

The cost of racing in F1 can reach tens, if not hundreds of millions, however.

Rory added: “It’s just incredible, the money that’s needed to get your bum on a seat.

"Even F4 is hundreds of thousands of pounds. We can only do what we do with the support of businesses and the good sponsors around us.”

Dore-based Rowan, aged 15, has reached speeds of 145mph in Formula 4 race cars as part of a testing programme he is currently taking part in with Arden Motorsport.

He trains four times a week to help make sure he is in the best physical and mental shape to maximise his potential on the track.

Rory said: “It’s absolutely incredible. His commitment and his vision of what he wants to be and achieve is quite astonishing.

"He clearly wants to be the best, that makes me very proud.”

Arden F3 team manager Jack Woodhouse said of the talented teenager: “This young racing driver continues to impress as he moves from karting to full-race-spec race cars.