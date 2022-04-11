Ridgeway Tennis Club, located in the village of Ridgeway on the outskirts of the city, was founded in 1922.

Today, the club boasts around 80 members, young and old, who play on three open-air tarmac courts.

Mick Mason, Ridgeway Tennis Club chairman (centre), with other members of the club.

"It’s a huge achievement for the club to reach a centenary,” said committee member Kimberley Kay.

“The club is thriving. It’s a lovely club and we hope for it to still be strong for another 100 years.”

In April 1922 a group of people met to form a tennis club on the site where a memorial to 23 men from Ridgeway who lost their lives in the First World War was also located.

Members raised money to create grass courts, with the first tournament taking place one year later.

A silver trophy was donated to Ridgeway Tennis Club for the Mixed Doubles, known as The Else Cup, and is still played for today.

“I am very proud the club has survived and, as a village lad, I have seen the facilities evolve to the level they are at now,” said Ridgeway Tennis Club chair, Mick Mason, aged 73, who has been playing since 1970.

“It is still at heart a real community club.”

The memorial commemorating the fallen soldiers is also still on site.

Mick added: "It is sad that as we celebrate the formation of this club, established to commemorate those who lost their lives in that awful war over 100 years ago, that war is threatening Europe once again.”