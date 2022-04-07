Why Sheffield’s referees will wear yellow armbands to keep themselves safe

The move comes after reports of match officials as young as 15 being threatened by players, coaches and parents.

Aaron Bannister, referee development officer at the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA (SHCFA), said: “We want the armbands to remind people that the person wearing it is still learning and will inevitably make mistakes - just like young players do – and to offer their support and encouragement and refrain from making abusive or insulting comments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield’s junior referees will be given yellow armbands to wear in a bid to protect them from abuse and threats of violence.

“As a County FA, we take the well-being of our young referees extremely seriously and we are constantly looking at new ways to implement the Respect initiative at all levels of the game.”

The armbands will help referees under the age of 18 indicate their age and remind people they are subject to children’s safeguarding legislation.

SHCFA promised ‘much stricter sanctions’ for anyone found guilty of misconduct against a match official wearing a yellow armband.

Richard Trinder is the referee officer for the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women & Girls League (SHWGL) responsible for overseeing 115 registered refs officiating 290 teams.

“At last,” he said of the move.

"Eventually they (SHCFA) have realised they need to get on board with the rest of the country.

"I would say most FA’s are using them now.”

Several county FA’s, including those of Cheshire, Kent, Manchester and Staffordshire, first launched the yellow armband initiative in 2019.

Richard said he has been calling for SHCFA to do the same for ‘well over two years’.

He added: “It can only be a good thing. They have said there’s going to be harsher punishments, they haven’t actually come out and said what those are, but I think the proof will be in the eating.”

According to the list of FA fines for red and yellow cards, violent conduct would result in a £55 fine and three-match ban.

‘Use of offensive, insulting or abusive language’ is worth a £45 fine and two-game ban.

Just last week a Sheffield referee of four years quit due to constant verbal abuse.

“Hopefully people are going to let young referees learn because they are the future of our game,” said Richard.