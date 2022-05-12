Cruiserweight pair Sheldon McDonald and Ricky Reeves will battle it out with six other fighters for the life-changing prize pot and a possible promotional deal with Sky Sports Boxing in Manchester this weekend.

Sheffield Hallam student Sheldon, from Wybourn, is mentored by former cruiserweight king Johnny Nelson and has been drawn against West Midlands-based Ryan Cotterell.

Sheldon McDonald.

Both men have made unbeaten starts to their professional careers.

"I think I’ve got the beating of all the guys in the competition,” said 25-year-old Sheldon, who trains at Manor Boxing Academy.

"I’ve got my eyes set on the full prize and the contract. Johnny has given me loads of advice, he’s worked with me around mentality.”

Meanwhile, Ricky (two wins, 0 losses), who works at Parkwood Academy, will fight Anees Taj (five wins, one loss) from Watford in round one.

Each fight will consist of three three-minute rounds with the overall winner decided on the night.

"They are all fifty-fifty fights so it’s just about going in there, putting everything in and just getting that win,” said dad-of-two Ricky, 31, who is trained by Nelson’s former Ingle Gym stablemate Ryan Rhodes.

"You have got to start really fast. I feel like I’m fit enough and strong enough to do it.”

Sheldon and Ricky are in opposite sides of the draw, so could only potentially meet in the final.

Odds of 8/1 were available on Sheldon to win the competition at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, while Ricky was priced at 10/1.